Harris Campaign: Don’t Think She Regrets Suing Obama to Block Fracking, She’s ‘Always Kept to Her Values’

On Thursday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Harris-Walz Campaign Principal Deputy Campaign Manager Quentin Fulks said that he doesn’t think 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris regrets suing the Obama administration to block fracking and “the Vice President has always kept to her values, and that’s what she’s going to continue to do as President of the United States.”

Host Blake Burman asked, “[F]racking, big issue in western Pennsylvania for a lot of folks there, when Kamala Harris was then the attorney general in California, she sued the Obama-Biden administration to try to stop fracking off the coast of California. Does she believe now that her actions then were a mistake?”

Fulks responded, “Look, I think that the Vice President has stated where she stands on fracking now…I think that the important thing for our campaign is to make sure that the reason that Republicans are bringing it up and the reason why Donald Trump is trying to use this as an issue is to cover up the fact that he would give tax breaks to big oil and gas at the expense of the middle class. And, at the end of the day, when it comes down to it, the Vice President has routinely said for herself that she represents the people. And so, when it comes to her values, she stood in that courtroom every single day and said, Kamala Harris, for the people. And so, when it comes down to it, she is going to make sure that, whatever policies are happening, that middle-class families and working families in this country are not being ripped off by big oil and gas. And I think that that stands in stark contrast to Donald Trump, but to your point about her feeling as if she made a mistake with her position, I don’t think so. I think that the Vice President has always kept to her values, and that’s what she’s going to continue to do as President of the United States.”

