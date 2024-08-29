Harris: No Regrets on Defending Biden’s Fitness to Serve, Presidency Was Transformative

During an interview with CNN on Thursday, Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris said she had no regrets about defending the fitness of President Joe Biden, who dropped out of the race.

CNN’s Dana Bash said, “Vice President Harris, you were a very staunch defender of President Biden’s capacity to serve another four years right after the debate. You insisted that President Biden is extraordinarily strong, given where we are now, do you have any regrets? about what you told the American people?”

Harris said, “No, not at all. Not at all. I have served with President Biden for almost four years now. And I’ll tell ya it’s one of the greatest honors of my career, truly. He cares so deeply about the American people. He is so smart and — and loyal to the American people. And I have spent hours upon hours with him, be it in the Oval Office or the Situation Room. He has the intelligence, the commitment, and the judgment and disposition that I think the American people rightly deserve in their president.”

She continued, “By contrast, the former president has none of that. And so — one, I — I — I am so proud to have served as vice president to Joe Biden. And, two, I am so proud to be running with Tim Walz for president of the United States and to bring America what I believe the American people deserve, which is a new way forward, and turn the page on the last decade of what I believe has been contrary to where the spirit of our country really lies.”

Harris added, “I think history is going to show a number of things about Joe Biden’s presidency. I think history is going to show that in so many ways it was transformative.”

