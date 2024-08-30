Scaramucci: Trump Has a ‘Problem Reading and Probably Various Learning Disabilities’

Former Trump communications director Anthony Scaramucci said Friday on CNN’s “The Situation Room” that former President Donald Trump “has a problem reading and probably various learning disabilities.”

Guest host Alex Marquardt said, “Speaking of that interview that our colleague Dana Bash did with Kamala Harris yesterday, Trump has responded. He called Harris low-energy but he said not too much about the substance of the interview. What does that tell you?”

Scaramucci said, “He’s a perception guy. He’s a very aesthetic person because you know, he has a problem reading and probably various learning disabilities so he’s working off the aesthetics of the moment. He’s pressured by her, the content of her policy. He sitting there, he said very derogatory things about her, which I won’t mention on this air.”

“But he’s looking at are saying, wait a minute, the things I’m saying about or doesn’t match up with the content that she’s providing right now,” he continued. “He’s worried about it. So he’s trying to figure out if he can out muscle her or bully her without being substantial. I think he’s going to be surprised by her. I think she’s consistently outperforming and she’s consistently exceeding expectations of her. She’s going to be a very formidable candidate come November.”

