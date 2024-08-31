Maher on Walz Saying He Carried Weapons in War: Walz Is ‘a Huge Liar Like All Politicians Are’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that 2024 Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s (D) attempt to defend himself from criticism over his inaccurate claim about carrying weapons of war in war by claiming that he talks the same way regular people do is nonsense and Walz is “a huge liar like all politicians are.” But the key is what politicians lie about and he doesn’t care that Walz lied about his service record, but Walz’s defense is “just insulting my intelligence.”

Maher stated, “[W]hen Tim Walz said, the American people, I talk like they do. No, you don’t, no you don’t. You’re a huge liar like all politicians are. I don’t care, by the way. I’ve always said this about politics, they’re all going to lie, they’re [politicians], it’s what they lie about. I don’t give a shit what you did during the Iraq War, you were in the Guard. So, you — I don’t understand why they just can’t — you’re just insulting my intelligence.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett