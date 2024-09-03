RFK Jr: ‘Undemocratic’ DNC Trying to Keep Me on Ballots, They Don’t Have Confidence in Their Nominees

Former independent president candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. said Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story” that the Democratic National Committee is being “fundamentally undemocratic” by suing to keep him on ballots because they do not have confidence in tier nominees.

Host Martha MacCallum said, “With regards to the election that is now nine weeks away I believe. You have taken yourself off the ballot since he became a supporter of former President Trump. You are off the ballot in Georgia, which you weren’t on Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona, but you’re still on the ballot in Michigan, Wisconsin and North Carolina. It’s possible when you look at the polls that you still being on those ballots could have a meaningful impact on the outcome of the election. What do you say about that?”

Kennedy said, “We are trying to get off the ballot in all the states where I might be a spoiler and cause harm to President Trump. The irony right now is the DNC, which has been trying to keep me off the ballot, is now suing to keep me on the ballot.”

Kennedy said, “I think the DNC is doing something that is essentially and fundamentally undemocratic. I grew up in a Democratic Party that was the party of Robert Kennedy, John Kennedy. I was trying to make sure every American had the right to vote for whoever they wanted to vote for. There’s been a million Americans who have signed petitions asking to put me on the ballot. We have complied with every signature requirement and the Democratic Party doesn’t seem to have the kind of confidence in its nominees to actually go out and amplify their voices. Instead, they are using lawfare to keep opposing candidates like me and Jill Stein.”

