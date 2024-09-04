CNN’s Phillip: Harris Made ‘Choice’ to Not Break with Biden, She Hasn’t Had to Do So

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” stated that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris made “a very clear, concerted choice” to avoid breaking with President Joe Biden during her interview with CNN last week and argued that “Trump’s inability to make the case against her…has allowed her to not actually really break with Biden, in a lot of ways.”

Phillip said, “I feel like, at this table, we’ve been talking about exactly that…basically, since Kamala Harris came into this race as the top of the ticket, Trump’s inability to make the case against her is the biggest thing. And it also has allowed her to not actually really break with Biden, in a lot of ways. She — in her interview with CNN last week, she outlined what she was running on, but she didn’t break with Joe Biden, and that seemed to me to be a very clear, concerted choice on her part.”

She added, “The Post has a good headline…’Biden is suddenly seeing his best polls in years‘, all of a sudden. The country is the same, nothing has really changed since he left the race. But the voters view him more favorably now. So, is it really about policy, or is it just because many of them thought that he was too old to run again?”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett