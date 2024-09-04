Harris-Walz Co-Chair on If They’re Addressing Economy, Border Enough: ‘Abortion Is About the Economy’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Harris-Walz Campaign Co-Chair Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) responded to a question on whether the Harris campaign is addressing the economy and immigration enough by stating that “abortion is about the economy, too,” because “The most important, profound decision a person or a family or a woman will make is whether and when to bear a child.” She also wondered, “How can women get in the workforce if they can’t even make their own decisions about whether and when to bear a child or access the health care that they need?” And stated that Harris has a platform on the economy.

BBC U.S. Special Correspondent and MSNBC Contributor Katty Kay asked, “Governor, we know that there is polling suggesting that, amongst women at least, abortion rights have crept up, even to the number one issue that they are concerned about, but overall, the polls are consistent, the number one issue for all people in America is still the economy, inflation, and the cost of goods. Do you think the Harris campaign is — as far as you can see in Michigan — is doing enough to address that issue and then the issue of immigration?”

Whitmer responded, “I appreciate the question, Katty, and I would submit that abortion is about the economy, too, right? The most important, profound decision a person or a family or a woman will make is whether and when to bear a child. So, this is about our personal economy. This is about our collective economy. How can women get in the workforce if they can’t even make their own decisions about whether and when to bear a child or access the health care that they need? And so, I would submit, when you look at Donald Trump, who wants to rip these rights away, and you look at Kamala Harris, who wants to give women greater access, when you look at Kamala Harris’ platform to get more money in the pockets of Americans versus Donald Trump, who wants to just throw tariffs that’ll get passed on to people and will cripple the American consumer, we know that this is a stark choice, whether it’s on the economy, as many people define it, or is about the personal economy. Kamala Harris is the one who’s going to empower people and help more Americans keep money in their pocket versus what Donald Trump’s going to do, whatever is in Donald Trump’s best interest at the time, which is why you can’t trust this guy.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett