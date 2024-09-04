Swalwell: Harris Hasn’t Done Economic Plans She Promises Because She’s Been VP and ‘Supporting’ Biden

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said that 2024 Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris hasn’t implemented the economic proposals she’s promising now because “she’s been the Vice President and she’s been supporting a president who’s had 15 million jobs created under his presidency, more than any president in my lifetime, but that doesn’t mean that gas and groceries are as affordable as they need to be, and that doesn’t mean enough people who work hard have a home.”

Co-host John Berman asked, “Congressman, what you hear from Republicans, though, is, look, if Vice President Harris wants to propose this for small businesses, why hasn’t she done it already, why hasn’t she implemented this over the last three-and-a-half years? Why haven’t they done the things she is now promising to do?”

Swalwell responded, “Well, she’s been the Vice President and she’s been supporting a president who’s had 15 million jobs created under his presidency, more than any president in my lifetime, but that doesn’t mean that gas and groceries are as affordable as they need to be, and that doesn’t mean enough people who work hard have a home. And so, it’s aspirational and she does believe that we can build on the successes of the Biden economy, and that’s what you’re seeing in the rollout today, and that’s what you’re going to see in the contrast next week. Look, you don’t need an imagination to think about what this is going to look like when Donald Trump and Kamala Harris stand on the same stage, she’s going to talk about the future and ideas and how we’re going to get there, and he’s just going to be stuck in the past and you’ll hear zero ideas, other than how he’s an aggrieved person and this is entirely about him, and she understands this is entirely about you.”

