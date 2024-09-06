Scarborough: ‘Autocrat’ Trump Will Decide Who Goes to Jail, Take TV Stations Off the Air

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said Friday on “Morning Joe” that if elected, former President Donald Trump will become an “autocrat” who will randomly jail people and take television stations off the air.

Scarborough said, “This is one of the things that I’ve just not understood, and we’ve said it here. We all talk about saving democracy and how democracy is threatened by a man who said he was going to terminate the Constitution, a man who said he was going to be a dictator on day one, a man who said he was going to kill his political enemies with Seal Team Six or if he chose to kill his enemies with Seal Team Six and count be arrested while he was President of the United States.”

He added, “So, yeah, the threats to democracy are real. But the threats to the free market, the threats to free enterprise, to our economy, I mean, Andrew Ross Sorkin, obvious, this is a guy who, as we have said, who’s talking about being an autocrat. And not just talking about going after political enemies but going after people, CEOs that don’t agree with his policies, a guy that’s talking about actually moving all the power in, moving the power of the Fed into his hands, moving the power of the FEC into his hands, FCC, moving the power of what TV networks are on air, what TV networks are off the air, deciding who goes to jail, he said it, and who doesn’t go to jail. Really, I would think any Fortune 500 CEO would be like, ‘I cannot deal with all the question marks that would be hanging over this guy over the next four years.'”

