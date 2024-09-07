‘It’s the Deep State’: Tuberville Says People Unknown to the Public ‘Running Our Country’

Friday, during an appearance on Mobile, AL radio FM Talk 106.5’s “The Jeff Poor Show,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) painted a bleak picture of the country’s direction and future should Vice President Kamala Harris win the presidency.

The senior Alabama U.S. Senator said the people running the country were operating behind the scenes, unknown to the American public.

Tuberville described the direction of the country under their leadership as socialism.

“It’s the deep state,” Tuberville said. “I’m a football coach, Jeff, you know that. I’ve been up there four years, though, and I can figure it out pretty quick with the problems we got. And I’ve seen — we got a number of people running our country right now that people don’t know their names. And you can’t continue the direction we’re going towards socialism and expect to have the same country that we’ve had in the last 248 years. And they want to change the landscape of how we do things, and they want total power over what we’re doing. They want to change the Supreme Court. They want to do all these things, get away from the Constitution. And folks, we can’t do that. We better wake up and smell the roses.

“Now, I will say this, she had a big run in August and all the way through their convention,” he continued. “But in the last week and a half, President Trump, he’s probably got a three- or four-point lead. You got a lot of people who are going to vote Democrat, no matter who they run, they could run Mickey Mouse because they’re uneducated, and tey just believe in voting that way. But I think you’re going to have a lot of Democrats saying, ‘Hey, we can’t do this. We cannot continue to put our kids in harm’s way in this deficit, you know, open borders.'”

“We got wars getting ready to start,” Tuberville added. “We couldn’t fight a war. Our military right now is not prepared to fight one war, much less three on the horizon. And then, of course, I always get back to one thing about our country is education. I feel bad for our inner-city kids. They’re just getting hammered by these teachers unions that do not want to teach kids reading and writing and math. They want to indoctrinate them in their social justice, and I’m telling you, we had better watch what we’re doing, and people better wake up and understand this is not about Democrat-Republican. This is about patriots and socialists. And, you know, I’ve been in Central America a couple of times in the last few weeks and been down to Columbia and Panama and some of these places that they’re all going, ‘What are y’all doing in America? You do not want what we have here.’ And I just hope we wake up in time to understand that.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor