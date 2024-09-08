Sanders: ‘Absurd’ Kamala Does Not Take Questions from the Press

Governor Sarah Sanders (R-AR) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that it is “absurd” Vice President Kamala Harris does not do interviews with the media.

Host Jonathan Karl said, “On the debate, what do you think the stakes are? How important is this for Former President Trump?”

Sanders said, “Well, I think it’s actually more important for Vice President Harris, somebody who doesn’t speak to the media, doesn’t take questions. In fact, at the end of this interview, Jon, I will have done more interviews during this election cycle than she has since becoming the Democrat nominee for president. It is absurd that she does not take questions from the press, from the American people.”

She added, “So I think this is actually a much more important night for her because it’s so rare that we hear from her, that we hear her take questions, or that we know anything that she actually stands for.”

Karl said, “How is the former president preparing for this? What’s your sense? You have been with him before in big moments. He likes to say he doesn’t need to prepare for a debate, but what is he doing?”

Sanders said, “He prepares every single day. Not only that, but I think the biggest way that he does that is by traveling around the country and actually talking to voters. He takes questions from the press on a regular basis.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN