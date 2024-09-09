Mark Kelly: Trump ‘Willing to Send You to Jail or Prosecute You for Just Disagreeing with Him’

Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said Monday on CNN’s “OutFront” that former President Donald Trump is willing to prosecute and jail Americans for disagreeing with him.

Host Erin Burnett said, “He is though laying senator the groundwork to claim election fraud if he loses in November, I just want to make sure people know that because if you weren’t listening all weekend, you might have missed that. What he said. He said that the only thing that stands between him and victory in this election is widespread fraud and cheating. Here’s what he said.”

At a campaign rally on Saturday, Trump said, “We got to stop the cheating. If we stopped that cheating, if we don’t let them cheat, I don’t even have to campaign anymore. We’re going to win by so much.”

Burnett said, “Do you think that this is just an empty threat or not?”

Kelly said, “No. I mean, his threats were not empty in 2020. I was there in the Senate chamber when he sent a mob up to Capitol Hill to change the outcome of a free and fair election, something unprecedented in our country’s history. So no, I take his threats very seriously.”

He added, “If you don’t agree with him on what’s what’s happened here in the 2024 election then he says he’s willing to send you to jail or prosecute you for just disagreeing with the former president.”

