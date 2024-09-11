Chris Christie: Harris Should Not Do Another Debate with Trump

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) said Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that Vice President Kamala Harris should not do another debate with former President Donald Trump.

Christie said, “You know, look, in the end last night, she did what she had to do.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “Yes, she did.”

Christie continued, “Which was she’s the lesser known person with the lesser profile, she needed to show those undecided voters that she belonged on that stage.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “Right.”

Christie continued, “Last night she showed she belonged on the stage. And that’s why, look, I saw her campaign put out a challenge for a second debate right after the debate. Please stop. Don’t do it.”

Behar said, “You do not toy with perfection.”

Christie said, “Don’t do it. Really seriously — you get in the ring against a guy who has had more presidential debates than anybody in history and you knock him around. Raise your arms, go to two rallies a day, raise some money and go home, man. You know, don’t because nothing great can happen for her in a second debate. She’ll either do as well as she did this time, OK, or he could do better.”

