FNC’s MacCallum to JD Vance: Many Republicans ‘Do Not Share Your Views’ on Ukraine

On Wednesday, on Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” host Martha MacCallum claimed that many Republicans disagree with their vice presidential nominee, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), regarding Ukraine.

MacCallum said, “There was some substance on the foreign policy front last night and on the issue of Ukraine, there are many conservatives and Republicans who do not share your views on this issue. And there’s a big push right now from President Zelensky to unleash the restraint on how they can use weapons in how deeply they can use these weapons into Russia, these missiles.”

She asked, “And a lot of Republicans and conservatives support this. They are worried that this is a similar situation to Hitler in World War II, that there will be a creep across Europe. Why shouldn’t we make sure that that doesn’t happen and help Ukraine succeed in that mission?”

Vance said, “Well, look, obviously, we don’t think the Russians should have invaded Ukraine in the first place. But what President Trump has said is what’s in our best interest, what’s in Ukraine’s best interest is for the killing to stop. So there needs to be some pressure put on the Russians and frankly, put on the Europeans, to step up, to come to the negotiating table, and to end the conflict. You have to ask yourself, What can Ukraine accomplish through further fighting? What are the risks of escalation? Are we sleepwalking ourselves into World War III with Vice President Kamala Harris and President Biden, who doesn’t know where the hell he is? We have got to have strong leadership. But while we’re in the situation that we’re in, we need to recognize the best thing for Ukraine and for our own country is to de-escalate, bring about some peace to the region. By the way, Donald Trump has done this in the past. This is not an abstraction. He can deliver peace. he’s just got to get back in the Oval Office.”

