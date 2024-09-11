Harris-Walz Co-Chair: ABC Interrupted Trump More Because They Didn’t Fact-Check ‘More Normal’ Falsehoods

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Harris-Walz Campaign Co-Chair conceded that ABC debate moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis didn’t correct statements from 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris as much as they did statements 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump because “he was saying things that were not just misrepresentations of fact, but whoppers.” And fact-checking things that are “more normal, more standard” is for the day after the debate.

Host Neil Cavuto asked, [relevant exchange begins around 2:00] “I did notice, Senator, that the fact is, that he was interrupted, probably should have been interrupted and fact-checked when it came to migrants eating cats and dogs and all of that stuff and then killing babies after they’re out of the womb. … But there were no interruptions when there were some whoppers coming out of Kamala Harris on his alleged support for Project 2025, he’s constantly disavowed that — or his views on in vitro fertilization — in fact, he wants the federal government to pay for that sort of thing for couples — and that there are no American troops in a combat zone overseas, when, as you know, they’re on the precipice of that no matter where they are. So, there was a sort of more allowance to let her through and say stuff than Donald Trump, so, what do you make of that?”

Coons responded, “Well, what I make of that is that he was saying things that were not just misrepresentations of fact, but whoppers. The particular one you just raised, the allegation he made that there is a town — I think it’s Springfield, OH — where there’s a record number of immigrants killing people’s pets and eating them, it was at moments like that that the moderators interrupted to say, that’s been disproven, there’s no evidence at all for that. And, frankly, Neil, I think this is part of your role, the press on the next day…part of what we’re doing in the after-debate discussion is fact-checking some of the things that are more normal, more standard, about did inflation grow by this much under your presidency or yours, who grew more manufacturing jobs?”

Coons continued that, for example, there are things, like job growth records, that can be “factually” debated before Cavuto cut in to ask about Harris doing another debate.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett