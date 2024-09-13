Walz: ‘Yeah,’ Americans Are Economically Better Off than Four Years Ago

During an interview with Michigan’s Fox 17 WXMI on Friday, 2024 Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) stated that Americans are better off economically than they were four years ago.

Fox 17 Special Projects and Investigative Producer Ilene Gould asked, “On Tuesday, during the debate, the first question was, to the vice president, are Americans better off than they were four years ago, regarding the economy? She didn’t necessarily directly answer that question, and I want to give you a chance, what’s your response?”

Walz responded, “Yeah, well, certainly, an economy that works for the middle class. Donald Trump has been clear, I’ll give him this, the one thing he’s been clear about is he promised his rich friends in Mar-a-Lago, he said, you’re rich as heck, and you’re going to get a tax cut. He did that, he did. He decimated the middle class. He made it more difficult. He put more burdens on middle-class folks. He doesn’t have any plan for things like child care and an economy that matters to people. And the issue is, is, as we came out of COVID, which Donald Trump horribly mismanaged, and I say that as a Governor who understood it, we had to rebuild. And that’s exactly what she’s done, and we have now, this new way forward, certainly, it makes a case to Michigan voters that they have an opportunity to see themselves reflected in these policies, not just a very few at the top. So, this idea of home ownership, as I said, for many of us, that’s [so] foundational to who we are, for these folks on Wall Street, it’s just a commodity to be traded. And I think that’s — Donald Trump has sided with those folks, Kamala Harris is siding with folks right in the middle, folks who go every day to make an honest day’s work and should be paid an honest day’s salary.”

