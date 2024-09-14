NPR’s Khalid: ‘Most’ of Harris’ Policies, Including on Economy, Immigration, ‘Echo’ Biden’s

On Friday’s edition of PBS’s “Washington Week with The Atlantic,” NPR White House Correspondent Asma Khalid stated that “not very many of” 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris’ “policies are actually different than Biden,” and said that whether it was on supporting Ukraine in the war between it and Russia, “whether it was on the war in the Middle East, whether it was on the economy, immigration, pretty much to a T, most of her policies echo President Biden’s.”

Khalid said Harris “has suddenly become, sort of, physically the change candidate. Her campaign talks about a new way forward. I would make the argument that not very many of her policies are actually different than Biden, right? Republicans have tried — I would say Trump didn’t do it that well during the debate because he was rambling — but they have tried to tether her to Biden. And whether it was on Ukraine — support for Ukraine, whether it was on the war in the Middle East, whether it was on the economy, immigration, pretty much to a T, most of her policies echo President Biden’s. But she is physically manifesting change and a new way forward.”

