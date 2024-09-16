MSNBC’s Wallace: Connection Between Trump’s Rhetoric and Political Violence ‘Undeniable’

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said Monday on “Deadline” that the connection between political violence and the “rhetoric” of former president Donald Trump is “undeniable.”

Wallace said, “We were talking about a community in Ohio, where the children, two elementary schools and middle schools were closed because of bomb threats, where a bunch of older students, college-aged students were learning virtually because the folks that ran those institutions didn’t feel like they could secure them after this racist smear about Haitian Americans eating cats and dogs. Unrepentant and unapologetic is the best way to describe Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance, about the language that led to that threat environment. Do you have any reporting that suggests any recalibrating about their own rhetoric towards vulnerable communities in this country?”

Reporter Vaughn Hillyard said, “No, to answer your question.”

He added, “We have seen political violence and volatility in our communities extend beyond the threats to Donald Trump himself. We see them in Springfield, Ohio.”

Wallace said, “The tragic massacres, mass shootings, where the shooters themselves pledged in their own words and manifestos to adhere to the Great Replacement Theory, which is the ideology sort of at the root of a lot of the anti-immigrant, anti-migrant, anti-asylum seeker, rhetoric and that is of course is the Buffalo massacre, The Tree of Life massacre, and the massacre in El Paso. The connection between the language and the guns and the action is undeniable.”

