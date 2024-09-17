Dem Rep. Moskowitz: I Don’t Have Faith in Secret Service, Call for More Funding Is Odd

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) stated that he doesn’t have faith in the Secret Service and stated that while the agency will get more resources if it needs them, acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe Jr.’s call for more resources is a little odd since “We had a first assassination attempt, he wasn’t jumping up and down for more resources at the time. Now, we have a second one, and now, all of a sudden, we need more resources.”

Moskowitz said, “I appreciate the new Director coming forward and saying he needs more resources. We had a first assassination attempt, he wasn’t jumping up and down for more resources at the time. Now, we have a second one, and now, all of a sudden, we need more resources.”

Host Kaitlan Collins then cut in to say Rowe wasn’t the Director at the time.

Moskowitz responded, “No, of course, but today, he’s asking for more resources. He’s been the acting Director now for several weeks. And so, look, I think if he needs the resources, he will get those resources from Congress. But I also think we have a process and protocol problem, not just a resources and manpower issue. They’re saying Donald Trump is getting the highest level of protection. Well, if this is the highest level, we need to see several higher levels that they need to create for a level of protection, because it’s inadequate, it’s clear. There’s not a single American right now, in my opinion, that has faith in the Secret Service.”

Collins then asked, “Do you have faith in the Secret Service?”

Moskowitz answered, “Not at this moment. How can you have faith? In 60 days, we’ve had two assassination attempts. That doesn’t mean that there [are] not great men and women working there. It just means, at this moment, they’ve had two fails in 60 days.”

