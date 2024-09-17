DeSantis: The State of Florida Is Going to Do Our Own Investigation

Monday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) declared his state would conduct its own investigation into a second attempt on former President Donald Trump’s life.

“Well, the state of Florida is going to do our own investigation,” he said. “Clearly, there were multiple violations of Florida law. We also, I think, have an interest in vindicating the truth about where this guy came from, what his motivations were, the people of our state deserve that. I don’t think it’s in the best interest of this country to say that agencies like the FBI and DOJ, which are trying to prosecute Trump in South Florida, they’re on appeal at the 11th Circuit trying to reinstate an indictment that had been dismissed, that they’re the best people to turn around and one give us the truth about this defendant, but also to prosecute the case where they don’t have as strong jurisdictional claims.”

“And so we are going to be doing our investigation,” DeSantis continued. “I’m going to have more to say on that very shortly about what precisely we’re going to do, but I would note, Jesse, you know, I’ve played golf with the president when he was in office at that course. It’s a great golf course. That part of the property, the fifth green, the sixth hole, and then the seventh tee, that is right there, up against the fence line. So the fence line is covered with shrubbery. So if you were just walking by, you couldn’t really see inside. But that is clearly the biggest point of vulnerability on that course, because if you’re burrowed in those shrubs, you have a pretty clear line of sight on a number of golf holes.”

“And so when I heard that this had happened, they were kind of conflicting reports,” he added. “Maybe two people were shooting at each other. They said, no, this was meant for President Trump. I immediately knew exactly what part of the course it would have been in. So how did this guy get in there? How was he able to burrow in? And yes, we’re thankful that the Secret Service agent, when he saw the muzzle of the gun, fired and caused the defendant to leave, but that guy was burrowed in there, seems like for the rest of the night. How did that happen?”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor