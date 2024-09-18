Khanna: Dems Should ‘Focus’ on Trump Policy, ‘I Don’t Like Name-Calling’

Representative Ro Khanna (D-CA) said Wednesday on FNC’s “America Reports” that Democrats should “focus” their criticisms about former President Donald Trump on policy.

Khanna said, “I come on Fox News a lot. One of the reasons I do it is that we often have a civil exchange. Let’s focus on the issues, on the policies. Who has a better vision for bringing manufacturing back? Who has a better vision for lowering prices? Who has a better vision on sensible immigration policy? Instead of the name-calling, let’s learn how to talk to each other and what Lincoln called the bonds of affection in this country. And we all have a responsibility to that and I hope more people will come on Fox and have these kind of conversations to try to lower the temperature.”

Host Sandra Smith said, “Do you think it is dangerous for the White House to continue calling the former president a threat after yet another assassination attempt? Is that a good idea?”

Khanna said, “I can just speak for myself, Sandra. I have always criticized President Trump on policies, on how I think that he is wrong on the economy, wrong on his solutions on immigration. I wish we could focus on that. I think we can win this campaign focusing on who has the better vision. I don’t like name-calling on any side, and that’s the ideal I’ve tried to set and hold myself to.”

