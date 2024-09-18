Trump Jokes About Assassination Attempt: ‘I Always Said Golf Is a Very Dangerous Game’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Gutfeld,” former President Donald Trump joked with host Greg Gutfeld about the latest assassination attempt at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Gutfeld said, “Mr. T, how’s your golf game?”

Trump said, “Well, I haven’t been thinking about it too much lately. I always said golf was a very dangerous game.”

Gutfeld said, “It really is, especially if they’re playing with you.”

Gutfeld added, “What? That was a mean joke?”

Trump said, “Pretty sad.”

Gutfeld asked, “If they had told you that the shooter was there, would you have tried to take him out with your 3 wood?”

Trump said, “I think so. I think so, if I knew. Actually, the Secret Service did a great job. They saw the barrel of a gun, big gun, and he came out through bushes, and how many people would see that? He really was very exceptional to have done it.”

