DeSantis: ‘Vapid San Francisco Leftist’ Kamala Harris Winning Florida ‘Wishful Thinking’

Thursday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) dismissed the Harris-Walz campaign’s claim that Florida was in play for Democrats in the upcoming presidential election.

DeSantis called Vice President Kamala Harris a “vapid San Fransisco leftist,” noting many current Floridians fled places like California and Minnesota.

“Well, apparently, the Harris campaign, Governor thinks that they can actually win Florida, an ABC reporter tweeting that Doug Emhoff told a room of donors in Manhattan Wednesday that the Harris campaign views Florida as a potential battleground. Governor,” host Laura Ingraham said. “I know you never want to take anything for granted, but what about what the first would be first gentleman is saying about Florida.”

“Yes, that’s wishful thinking,” DeSantis replied. “At the end of the day, you have a candidate in Kamala Harris. She’s a vapid San Francisco leftist. We’ve got people that have fled San Francisco to come to Florida to get away from Harris’s type of governance. I have people in Florida who fled Minnesota to get away from Tim Walz’s governance. They saw Minneapolis burn when he was governor, and he sat there and let it happen. So that’s not — that’s not in the cards, especially in Florida, not just because of the fact that we have so many more Republicans now, but we have a lot of Republicans who know what that type of leftist governance is.”

He continued, “And you pointed out in the lead into this how she does not like to answer questions. She doesn’t go out there, and there’s a reason for that, because ultimately, her beliefs are way out of step with the American people. She wants to tell people what they want to hear in a moment, she can’t even answer questions about what she would do about the border, what she would do to bring grocery prices down. They asked her, What would you do to do inflation? She says, well, I was born middle — I grew up in a middle-class family. Well, that’s nice, but that is not a plan for this country’s future.”

