Raimondo: ‘Extinguish’ Trump for Good, ‘Banish Him from American Politics’

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that former President Donald Trump should be extinguished from politics, which she clarified meant “vote him out.”

Raimondo said, “Tax policy, you have to work with Congress but if he decides he wants to do something crazy, like a 200% tariff, which will hurt Americans, raise prices and lose jobs, he could do it as president. Which is why honestly why I’m here in my personal capacity. The stakes are so high in this one. We cannot afford to put him back in the White House.”

She added, “He’s the one that overturned Roe. For me, you know, when I was the governor of Rhode Island, one of the first governors in the country back in 2019 to codify Roe in state statute in Rhode Island. I worked with the legislature, it was because he was president, and I feared exactly what would happen. I said women of Rhode Island would be protected. That’s real protection, stepping up and leading. And what he says is the opposite. It is just another lie. How did we get here? Let’s extinguish him for good. We have an answer, we have a remarkably talented candidate who is sincere, who is pragmatic, who is open. Let’s just get it done.”

Host Mika Brzezinski said, “And extinguish, you mean vote him out?”

Raimondo said, “Yes, absolutely vote him out. Banish him from American politics. Yes just vote him out so he goes away.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN