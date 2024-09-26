Dem Rep. Phillips: Biden, Harris Should Have Prioritized Border ‘Well Before’ They Did

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) stated that “we had hoped that President Biden and Vice President Harris would have prioritized” the border long before they did.

Phillips said, “I think I speak for many in my party, we had hoped that President Biden and Vice President Harris would have prioritized this issue well before they actually did, that’s reasonable. But I’m glad she is going. … The key is, what do you learn, and then what are you going to do about it? And I do believe now both parties have acknowledged that we do have a crisis, that a fundamental responsibility of the president of the United States of America is to ensure our national security, and that means our borders. So, I hope it’s a visit in which she learns, and, most importantly, that it affects her policy, because that’s what we need to do. And I remind everybody watching right now, we had a border solution right in front of us, the House and Senate. It is President Trump — former President Trump that undermined that.”

He added, “President Biden should have prioritized this far before he actually did, and Donald Trump had a solution in front of the United States Senate and House and chose to undermine it, waiting for himself to become president and take some credit. Those two things are true, and frankly, they’re both wrong.”

