Mark Cuban: Fox News Is the ‘Mainstream Media’

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban said Thursday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that Fox News is the mainstream media when discussing the coverage of the Harris-Walz campaign.

Host Joe Kernen said, “Did you see the Elon quote? I don’t know what what you think about Elon.”

Cuban said, “I like Elon.”

Kernen said, “I like Elon too. She was at 28% favorability and then as you say, all the way up to about 50%. I would argue that filling in the blanks does not account for that move and the media coverage has been so positive and almost, Mark, that it’s like, we don’t have to worry about electing this guy who is clearly not up for another four years, and it’s not Donald Trump. So the people and the left that need a candidate would have embraced anyone at that point. And you know ABC it was 100% positive coverage of her, 92% negative of Trump so Elon says, what changed the media coverage?”

Cuban said, “First, what’s the most watched news channel? Who are the most watched and viewed and listened to podcasts?”

Kernen said, “Is it Fox?”

Cuban said, “I mean, it’s not close. The number one shows are all Fox, the number one podcasts lean right.”

He added, “The mainstream media is not who you think it is. The mainstream media truly leans right.”

Kernen said, “Maybe that’s why it’s only tied then.”

