Biden Officials: There’s ‘Lawlessness’ in Gaza, But Israel Needs to Do More on Aid

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” USAID Administrator Samantha Power stated that more supplies have to go into Gaza, even though there is “lawlessness that is gang-induced inside Gaza.” While Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated on “Morning Joe” that Israel has to do more, even though there is “lawlessness” and “looting” inside Gaza.

Power said, “More supplies have to flow into Gaza. There is also lawlessness that is gang-induced inside Gaza. But aid workers still don’t feel sufficiently safe even moving from point A to B to reach these desperate civilians. So, again, we have to see an end to the incidents where clearly marked vehicles are fired at. There [have] to be better civilian protections, civilians who come out to food distributions don’t feel safe, even when it’s a U.N. distribution or one of our trusted NGO partners. And that’s about, again, the IDF being much more careful about the way they conduct military operations.”

Blinken stated that “we are strongly, strongly, strongly pressing and urging the Israelis to do more.” But acknowledged, “you’ve got lawlessness, you’ve got looting, you’ve got all sorts of chaos that makes it difficult for the humanitarians to do their jobs.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett