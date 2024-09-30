CNN’s Enten: Harris Polling the ‘Worst Democrat Performance in a Generation’ with Union Voters

CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten said Tuesday on “News Central” that Vice President Kamala Harris was on track for “the worst Democrat performance in a generation” with union voters.

Enten said, “One of many elements that we’ll be looking at this morning, you know, sometimes there are data points that just jump off the screen it should set off sirens. Alright, this is union households, this is Democratic margin and presidential election. It ain’t what it used to be. You know, you go back to 1992, Bill Clinton won that union vote by 30 points. Hillary Clinton only won it by 12 points back in 2016, that was the lowest mark for a Democrat since 1984, Mondale versus Reagan.”

He added, “But looked at where Kamala Harris this is today. She is only leading by nine points. That would be the worst Democratic performance in a generation. Then points off the mark of Joe Biden, who of course won four years ago. He was sort of that union guy, Union Joe, right? He won by 19 points. She’s ten points off his mark. And the worst in a generation if this, in fact holds.”

