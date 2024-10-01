Axelrod: ‘Walz Has Had an Interesting Relationship with China’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” CNN Senior Political Commentator and former Obama adviser David Axelrod stated that 2024 Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) “has had an interesting relationship with China.” And said that he expects Walz’s GOP counterpart, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), to go after both that and the Biden-Harris administration’s policies on the Middle East during Tuesday’s vice presidential debate.

Columnist, CNN Senior Political Commentator, and former Bush official Scott Jennings stated that the Biden-Harris stance towards Iran has been ineffective and they’re trying to get Israel to hold back.

CNN Political Commentator and former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin then said that Vance will have to answer questions on Ukraine policy.

Axelrod responded, “Yeah, I think Scott is right that that is where Vance is going to go, and I also think China, Walz has had an interesting relationship with China. And I think he’s going to go there as well. But they are surrogates for the main candidates, as you said, and they need to score points for their team, not for themselves.”

Jennings agreed with Axelrod’s point about the relationship between Walz and China.

