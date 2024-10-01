Farah Griffin: Vance ‘MAGA Heir Apparent’ After Debate — ‘Significantly More Eloquent’ than Trump

Political commentator Alyssa Farah Griffin said on his network’s coverage of the vice presidential debate that Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) was more eloquent at the debate to the point he became the “MAGA heir apparent.”

Griffin said, “I was struck by the fact that JD Vance is a significantly more eloquent Donald Trump. Watching that — I don’t agree with JD Vance on quite a bit, but he speaks to MAGA in a way that he comes off as an incredibly effective communicator. I honestly wouldn’t be surprised that Donald Trump doesn’t want to debate again because JD Vance did so well he will want the kind of closing argument.”

She continued, “JD Vance is a chameleon. There’s multiple sides to him. It’s one of his greatest political strengths. He showed up with a command of facts. There were some untrue things that he said. But he seemed — he tried to show the side of empathy with him, that I found myself believing it. And then I remember his lies about Haitian kids, his comments about childless cat ladies, and his general record online is a mean spirited internet troll.”

Griffin concluded, “So long and short, I don’t know that this moves the needle but I do think it solidifies his place as the MAGA heir apparent after Trump.”

