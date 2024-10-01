IDF: A Palestinian Was Killed in Iran’s Attack on Israel

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” IDF International Spokesman Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani stated that a Palestinian was killed in Iran’s attack on Israel earlier that day.

Host Jake Tapper asked, “Lt. Col., what can you tell us about any casualties? Jim Sciutto mentioned that the U.S. had referred to a Palestinian American in the West Bank being killed possibly. Do you know anything about that or any other casualties?”

Shoshani answered, “Well, this large-scale attack happened just recently. We’re still assessing the situation. I can tell you, in the moment, we know of multiple people injured and we know of a Palestinian who was killed by this attack in the area of Jericho and we are still assessing the situation because this scale of attack is one of the largest attacks we’ve seen, definitely in the history of Israel, maybe in the history of ballistic [missile] attacks.”

Shoshani continued that the low number of casualties is due to people taking shelter and strong air defense by Israel, the United States, and other nations.

Jericho Governor, Hussein Hamayel, told Agence France-Presse, “A Palestinian worker in Jericho was killed when pieces of a rocket fell from the sky and hit him.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett