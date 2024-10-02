MSNBC’s Reid: Democrat Base Wants ‘Fist Fight’ Debate, Where Trump Gets a ‘Knuckle Sandwich’

MSNBC host Joy Reid said Tuesday night during her network’s vice-presidential debate analysis that the Democratic Party base wants a “fist fight” debate with former President Donald Trump getting a “knuckle sandwich.”

Reid said, “Tim Walz was very detailed and he spoke the way a governor speaks about really specific issues like gun violence, like health care. He was substantive and knowledgeable, so if you are that person who the thing that is keeping you on the fence is you need more details, he gave you more details.”

She continued, “I don’t think that small narrow group of people wanted to see a fist fight. And so I think that the people who want the fist fight are the base of the Democratic Party. Democrats want to see someone get up there and give a knuckle sandwich to Donald Trump. That’s what they want, but that’s not the group of people who need this debate. Those people are already voting already know what they want. I think the reason Tim Walz was effective.”

Reid added, “It is a strange group of people, these people who can’t decide between arsenic and pancakes. It’s very hard to say these two things are equal but there are those people.”

