Whoopi Goldberg: JD Vance Made Good ‘Acting Choices’ at the Debate

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) was “acting” at the vice-presidential debate.

Co-host Joy Behar said, “When people say this is a vice presidential debate who cares? It’s not that important. It is because you cannot have this guy in that position either. Both of them are horrible. And Tim Walz is a real person and he’s a smart guy so he made one faux pas.”

Goldberg said, “Keep in mind, that what you saw last night was a lot of good, you know, acting choices.”

She added, “JD Vance made a choice because it has suddenly occurred to him that he may have stepped wrongly. Any good stuff he could have gotten done for his person he didn’t get done, and so there he was trying to show you this other side. And we all have many sides to us, don’t get me wrong, you know, I got many sides.”

Goldberg concluded, “But I don’t want that in the White House. I don’t want people not to know who it is they’re dealing with. That makes me very nervous, and the fact that, you know, there was so much that should have been fact-checked and so much that should have been done, you know, it was a different debate than we had on ABC. It was a very different debate.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN