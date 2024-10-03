CNN’s Sellers: ‘America Has to Turn the Page’ on Trump and His Family’s Grift

CNN commentator Bakari Sellers said Thursday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that America has to “turn the page” on former President Donald Trump and his family’s “grift.”

Sellers said, “I think that right now the Republican Party and Donald Trump on the issue of abortion are at best intellectually dishonest. I think that’s the best thing you can give them to say that the country is with the proposition that this should be left to the states, which is just fundamentally inaccurate.”

He continued, “Donald Trump and JD Vance — the audacity of them to think they get to make that decision is just troubling. And Donald Trump is somebody who put three justices on the Supreme Court that overturned 50-plus years of precedent in Roe v. Wade.”

Sellers added, “Now, I do want to talk about the bad lighting video for one second because they’re grifters. I mean, let’s be 100% honest. They’re grifters and the reason that you have someone putting out a book right now, I mean, it sounded like a good ad for Kamala Harris talking about women’s autonomy and everything else, but the reason you have people we’re putting out a book right now is to sell it, is the same reason that Donald Trump is talking about loving working people, but selling $100,000 watches.”

He concluded, “I mean, America has to turn the page on the grift that is Donald Trump, Jr., that is Melania Trump and Donald Trump, the former president.”

