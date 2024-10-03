GOP Sen. Schmitt: Pro-Kamala Iran Has ‘Assassination Teams’ in U.S. Trying to Kill Trump

On Thursday’s broadcast of FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) warned of the consequences of the Biden administration’s policy decisions and the impact on Iran’s behavior.

According to the junior Missouri U.S. Senator, Iran was actively supporting Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and had “assassination teams” in the United States trying to kill her opponent, former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee.

“John Ratcliffe, on ‘Sunday Morning Futures’ this Sunday, said to me the issue is is that the U.S. government, Kamala Harris shares a goal with Iran, the same, and that is stop Trump,” host Maria Bartiromo said. “That is why Iran hacked into Trump’s campaign. And that is why Iran threatened to assassinate President Trump. Are those things, in your view, an act of war? Should that have been responded to by this administration — the fact that Iran, the state terrorism supporter, is trying to hack into a presidential campaign and assassinate a former president of the U.S.? Because there has been no response to that.”

“Right,” Schmitt replied. “Also, there hasn’t been a response to the Houthis, which are also funded by Iran, are attacking U.S. warships. They are attacking the U.S. Navy. We have not responded to that. That is insane. That doesn’t inspire any detterence. Yes, Iran is public now. We have been aware of confidential or classified briefings. Iran is supporting Kamala Harris. They want her to win. That is out there. That is out there that is not classified information. They have assassination teams in the United States trying to kill President Trump.”

Schmitt added, “Meanwhile, the Biden administration, Maria, people tell you getting the same level of Secret Service protection. They are lying to you. He has more manpower but still being denied defensive assets — things that can be used that President Biden and Vice President Harris get President Trump still doesn’t get. And we know they are trying. The Iranians want to kill President Trump. So, it is very obvious Iran doesn’t want Trump. They want Harris to win. They want to kill Trump. They are leaking information. So, it is very obvious that Iran doesn’t feel like going to suffer consequences from that. And that is a direct result of Joe Biden’s weakness. You can tie all the way back to withdrawal of- from Afghanistan. The world saw it. Iran saw it. Russia saw it. China saw it.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor