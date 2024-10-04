Sanders: Iran’s Attack ‘Unacceptable’ But We Need ‘Immediate Ceasefire’

During an interview with Nexstar Media’s Austin, TX NBC affiliate KXAN on Wednesday that was released on Thursday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) stated that while Iran’s missile attack against Israel “is unacceptable.” He agrees with the United Nations “and others who are fighting for an immediate ceasefire. The last thing in the world this country needs is to see American troops getting engaged in another Middle East war.” And so, we have to make sure the war doesn’t expand.

Sanders said, “The fear right now — obviously, what Iran did and all of those 180 missiles coming into Israel is unacceptable. I worry, though, about, now, a wider regional war. And I agree with the U.N. and others who are fighting for an immediate ceasefire. The last thing in the world this country needs is to see American troops getting engaged in another Middle East war.”

He added, “I think what we have got to do is to make sure — I think what we have got to do is make sure that this war does not expand, become an entire regional war, and get the United States involved in it. That would be a horrible situation.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett