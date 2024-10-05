Taiwanese Rep. to U.S.: Xi ‘Has Been Emboldened’, But It’s Not Biden’s Fault

During a portion of an interview with the Fox News Channel that took place on Thursday and was aired on Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Taiwanese Representative to the United States Alexander Yui stated that China’s Xi Jinping “has been emboldened” but it’s not the fault of President Joe Biden, because it’s about Xi’s thought process as opposed to who’s in the White House.

Yui said, “Xi Jinping has been emboldened because he wants to realize what he calls his China dream.”

He also stated, “This is not about which administration is in the United States. But rather, what are the thoughts of Xi Jinping?”

