Lara Trump: Jack Smith Court Filing ‘Ridiculous Ploy’ to ‘Dissaude’ Trump Voters

Republican National Committee Co-Chair Lara Trump said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that special counsel Jack Smith’s new court filing was a “ridiculous ploy” to try and dissuade people from voting for Donald Trump.

Host Dana Bash said, “I want to turn to something that we learned this week about from prosecutors on Donald Trump’s role in trying and to overturn the election results in 2020. When Mike Pence’s life was in jeopardy, an aide told prosecutors that Trump said, ‘So what.’ Do you think that’s an appropriate response to the notion that his vice president’s life appeared to be in danger?

Trump said, “Well, I think that this is a ridiculous ploy. Of course, in 30 days to an election to try and dissuade people from voting for Donald Trump. The January 6 situation has been amplified to a level that I don’t think is almost believable to so many people right now when they’re struggling to put food on and the table for their families when they’re struggling to fill up their gas tanks, when you have dog and cat euthanasia rates at an all-time high right now because people are going to have to turn over their animals because they can’t afford to have a family pet right now, when you have wars breaking out around the world, this is not the top concern for the people of this country. The fact that this is coming to the forefront just speaks volumes about the fact that the Democrats probably don’t feel good about their candidate of Kamala Harris. This is not the main concern of the American people. They want their affordable life back. they want jobs back, they want their country back, and they will make safety and security back. And they know who brought it to them it’s Donald J. Trump.”

