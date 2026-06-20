VIDEO — England: Police Release Man Accused of Forcing Toddler into Zoo’s Crocodile Enclosure

Police released a man accused of forcing a three-year-old boy into a crocodile enclosure at a zoo in Huntingdon, England, on Thursday.
The incident happened at the Johnsons of Old Hurst, a farm and zoo, and the suspect was charged with attempted murder, Fox News reported Saturday.
Police said the 30-year-old suspect was not fit to be interviewed and will remain on bail until late September. The child victim was in stable condition but reportedly suffered a broken arm and pelvis as a result.
The family-owned business has since closed the Tropical House until further notice, saying in a statement posted online, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the boy and his family,” according to Reuters.
The zoo owner’s wife reportedly jumped into the enclosure to save the child.
“I know Tracey very well and she’s a lovely lady and it’s nothing more than I’d expect from her. She’d always put her own life at risk to save someone else. She’s an extraordinary lady and very brave,” a community member said.
Law enforcement officers believed there were around 10 crocodiles in the enclosure when the incident happened, according to 7 News Australia. The outlet noted no information suggested the suspect and the boy knew each other, but authorities were still investigating.
“Crocodiles have powerful jaws with many conical teeth and short legs with clawed webbed toes. They share a unique body form that allows the eyes, ears, and nostrils to be above the water surface while most of the animal is hidden below. The tail is long and massive, and the skin is thick and plated,” the Britannica website reads.
“Crocodiles are the largest and the heaviest of present-day reptiles,” it continued, adding, “Crocodiles in captivity are known to have reached ages of 70 or more years, but longevity in the wild is poorly known.”
Locals expressed their horror when they learned what happened to the child.
“I think everybody’s in shock. From what I’ve seen put on social media so far, everybody’s saying ‘Oh my gosh.’ Just everyone’s in shock, never thought it would happen,” a woman told ITV News.
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