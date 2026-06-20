VIDEO — England: Police Release Man Accused of Forcing Toddler into Zoo’s Crocodile Enclosure

Police released a man accused of forcing a three-year-old boy into a crocodile enclosure at a zoo in Huntingdon, England, on Thursday.

The incident happened at the Johnsons of Old Hurst, a farm and zoo, and the suspect was charged with attempted murder, Fox News reported Saturday.

Police said the 30-year-old suspect was not fit to be interviewed and will remain on bail until late September. The child victim was in stable condition but reportedly suffered a broken arm and pelvis as a result.

The family-owned business has since closed the Tropical House until further notice, saying in a statement posted online, “Our ​thoughts and prayers are with ​the boy and his family,” according to Reuters.

The zoo owner’s wife reportedly jumped into the enclosure to save the child.

“I know Tracey very well and she’s a lovely lady and it’s nothing more than I’d expect from her. She’d always put her own life at risk to save someone else. She’s an extraordinary lady and very brave,” a community member said.