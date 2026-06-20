DHS: ‘Record High’ Deportations Under Trump Administration

Deportations are at a record high, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which is warning illegal aliens to self-deport or risk being arrested.

“DEPORTATION FLIGHTS AT A RECORD HIGH,” DHS wrote in a post on X, replying to a post in which the Washington Examiner shared that nearly 900,000 illegal aliens have been deported since the start of the Trump administration in January 2025.

DHS added that the American people gave the Trump administration a “mandate to arrest and remove criminal illegal aliens,” adding that under President Donald Trump and DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, the agency would “continue to deliver.”

Data from Human Rights First organization revealed that in May, the Trump administration carried out roughly 296 flights removing illegal migrants from the country, the Washington Examiner reported. This represented a “more than double” increase from the 126 flights removing illegal aliens “during Trump’s first full month in office.”

“Our message is clear: LEAVE NOW or we will find you, arrest you, and deport you,” DHS added in the post.

Breitbart News’s John Binder reported at the beginning of June that Acting ICE Director David Venturella confirmed that since Trump took office on January 20, 2025, DHS “has removed over 900,000 aliens” from the nation.

“ICE has been exploring every possible avenue to increase the number of deportations, and we continue to remove more criminals every single day,” Venturella said in a statement to Breitbart News at the time. “During the second week of May, some of the most egregious aliens we deported include murderers and people who have been convicted of sexually assaulting children — and we won’t stop executing President Trump’s mandate to make America safe again.”