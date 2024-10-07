Glaude: Trump’s Support Shows ‘There’s a Kind of Madness’ in America

Princeton University professor Eddie Glaude, Jr. said Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that the fact voters support former President Donald Trump shows “there’s a kind of madness that has a grip on us.”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “I wonder what sort of the state of play is in terms of the last 29 days where we have all the information. Trump isn’t capable it would appear from Peter Baker’s analysis of reforming himself or tightening it up and the polls stay neck and neck. What do you make of that?”

Glaude said, “Oh, God, Nicolle, you ask that question, right? I mean, it just shows us, it shows us the nature of the country. We’ve said over and over again as pundits, as folks who do this for a living that the country is a 50-50 country. We know that it’s split. Then we know that it’s complicated in relation to the electoral college system. right? We’ve got that. But we also know that there is a cultural shift that’s happening in America and folks aren’t comfortable with it. We’re changing. we don’t know what we’re changing into. And folk aren’t comfortable with it. We know that there are politicians who aren’t very decent people, who are exploiting it and they’re exploiting it for their own aims and ends. So that sense of unease and we must add that we’re not okay. We’re not okay.”

He added, “There’s a kind of madness that has a grip on us. We can call it a fever dream or whatever. And we’re trying to make our way to the other side of it but we’re in it. I think those numbers reflect Americans who are just grabbing on to something, trying to hold on in the face of winds and Americans who are desperately trying to make sure that we survive it. And who knows? Who knows where we’re going to land?”

