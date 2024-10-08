Dingell on Trump’s Vow to Deport Antisemites: Some Spreading Hate ‘Are Coming from Foreign Countries’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) reacted to 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump vowing to remove antisemites from the country by stating that there are people spreading hate and “some of them are coming from foreign countries and they are trying to interfere right now and pour kerosene on these fires of hate we see.”

Dingell said, “The Jewish community is hurting. They’re hurting. There’s no other way to say it. We saw vile acts of antisemitism in several different places in Michigan yesterday. We have seen signs posted in Ann Arbor, in the city I’ve lived, that are not repeatable. … I get when I feel empathy or understand that the Palestinian community has lost more than 40,000 innocent people. I lost someone I’ve known for 40 years who was killed in Lebanon last week. These communities are hurting. I want peace. And this antisemitism, I don’t think the President fully understands where it’s all coming from. We have good Americans of all faiths and we have people that are spreading hate and [vitriol]. And, by the way, I’ll say it point blank, I think some of them are coming from foreign countries and they are trying to interfere right now and pour kerosene on these fires of hate we see. So, I’m trying to stand up to hate wherever and whenever I see it and I’m very worried, and, quite frankly, almost scared some days when I’m watching what I am witnessing in my own communities.”

