Carville to Harris: Stop Talking About January 6 — ‘Leave It Alone’

Democratic strategist James Carville said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that the Harris-Walz campaign should stop discussing the 2020 presidential election and the January 6 Capitol riot.

Host Joe Scarborough said, “Tell me what you have leaned through all your years in politics starting with Bill Clinton, what’s still applies today in 2024, when you break politics down to its bare essence?”

Carville said, “Be aggressive. Don’t take anything for granted. I think that’s a good lesson for Vice President Harris’ campaign. You come out and have a good debate don’t go back in.”

He continued, “They need to sell harder. We need to really sell because you’ve got all of this disinformation, you’re correct, and they’ve got to selectively pick out what it is that they want to talk about. We’ve talked about January 6 ad infinitum, ad nauseam. We’ve been talking about who won the election. Leave it alone. Go to JD Vance’s massive lie on health care. Have Bill Clinton go do actualities in every market, in every swing state. Have Obama come out and say, how dare he say this about our healthcare plan.”

Carville added, “I think the Liz Cheney, the Dick Cheney stuff, all these national security people coming out, I think that helps. I really do.”

