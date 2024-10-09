CNN’s Alvarez: Harris Campaign Having 2016 ‘Flashbacks’ over ‘Deadlocked’ Polls

CNN reporter Priscilla Alvarez said Wednesday on “Inside Politics” that Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign was having “flashbacks to 2016” when Hillary Clinton’s loss to Donald Trump.

Alvarez said, “This has been a campaign that was described by multiple Democrats, allies, aides to the vice president as a good vibes campaign. But what’s also creeping in now is that anxiety. The reason for that is because these polls are not really moving despite multiple battleground blitzes, despite the opportunities she has had across media outlets. There is still not a lot of movement from voters who are moving more towards her versus former President Donald Trump.”

She continued, “In fact, I had one source describe it to me this way, ‘People are nervous. They know the polls are tight. a lot of us are having these flashbacks to 2016, too. We know when it can go the wrong way, and it can still feel fresh.’ So 2016 is the key here. When I talk to Harris campaign officials it often comes up in conversation. Where did Hillary Clinton have her pitfalls and where can they make up that ground and build on what Joe Biden did in 2020?”

Alvarez added, “Certainly some anxiety and nerves setting in as election day gets closer and those polls just remain deadlocked.”

