GOP Rep. Luna: We Need to End FEMA Migrant Spending and Boost Disaster Relief Funding

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) stated that FEMA’s funding for migrants should be zeroed out at once and that while there is FEMA money for hurricane victims, we should also boost emergency relief funding “that will go directly to Americans who have been impacted by the flooding and the hurricanes.”

Luna said, “I want everyone to know that I have actually been in talks with, not just FEMA and the governor’s office, but also the White House. And we are going to ensure that money goes to Americans, not illegals. The fact that that happened is unacceptable.”

Host Laura Ingraham cut in to say, “Well, they say it didn’t happen. They’re calling all that, I think, misinformation and disinformation. That’s in the pile of complaints that we heard today from the White House.”

Luna responded, “I have introduced and — or co-sponsored legislation to end that funding immediately. But we do have funding, and I want to assure the American people that we do have funding. I introduced funding that’s bipartisan, it’s 15 billion that will go directly to Americans who have been impacted by the flooding and the hurricanes.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett