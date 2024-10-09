Harris: Trump’s Hurricane Comments Are ‘Dangerous,’ ‘Gamesmanship’

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris said Wednesday on CNN “News Central” that former President Donald Trump’s comments about the federal government’s lackluster response to the latest hurricanes were “dangerous” political gamesmanship.

Host Dana Bash said, “This dangerous misinformation is coming from a lot of corners, including your opponent in the race for the White House. Several local Republican leaders have been pleading with them to stop. Have you spoken to GOP officials in Florida to figure out how to help combat that right now, as it’s about to get a whole lot worse?”

Harris said, “I have spoken with local officials who had been struck, for example, by Hurricane Helene and they are doing an extraordinary job in trying to combat the misinformation. And I’m talking about sheriffs, talking about mayors. I’m talking about local officials. I don’t even know their party affiliation, by the way, but leaders on the ground who know that it is not in the best interest of the people living in those areas to not know their rights, not to know what they’re entitled to and to be afraid of seeking help.”

She added, “It is dangerous, it is unconscionable, frankly, that anyone who considers themselves a leader would mislead desperate people to the point that those desperate people would not receive the aid to which they are entitled. And that’s why I call it dangerous. We all know it’s dangerous, and the gamesmanship has to stop. At some point, the politics has to end, especially in a moment of crisis.”

