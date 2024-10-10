Chris Wallace: Harris Has ‘Plateaued’ — Trump Is Now a Slight Favorite 

CNN host Chris Wallace said Thursday on “The Situation Room” that Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris had “plateaued” in support.

Wallace said, “Barack Obama is probably the most popular democrat in the country. I think you see him, he’s gonna be in Pittsburgh tonight you’ll see him in a lot of urban areas, obviously, trying to help Kamala Harris with a weakness she has with younger below 50 black men. We hear that Clinton’s gonna be deployed primarily to rural areas and try to help Harris with a weakness she has with non-college educated working-class white men.”

Host Wolf Blitzer said, “Harris is ahead of Trump in Pennsylvania, 49 to 46% but she’s behind Trump in Michigan and Wisconsin, though both states are inside what’s called the margin of error. She’s raised $1 billion since she got the nomination. That’s a lot of money that they could use in these campaigns.”

He added, “I’m hearing this from top Republicans and top Democrats, that Harris seems to have stalled out a bit in the last couple of weeks. You know, she had a great rollout, great convention, very successful debate, but she seemed to have plateaued. One top Republicans said two weeks ago, I would’ve said that she was a slight favorite. He said today I’d say Trump is a slight favorite.”

