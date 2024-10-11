Harris: Many ‘Rightly’ ‘Do Not Believe in Abortion’, But I’ll Make It ‘Basically’ Unrestricted

During a town hall with Univision on Thursday, 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris said that many people “rightly, have made a decision that they do not believe in abortion.” And she isn’t trying to change their mind, but is arguing that “the government shouldn’t be making this decision.” And if she is elected president, she “will proudly sign back into law the protections of Roe v. Wade, which basically just says, it’s the person’s decision, not the government’s decision. That, in essence, is what’s behind my position.”

Harris stated, “I’ll tell you, there are probably many here and watching who, rightly, have made a decision that they do not believe in abortion. The point that I am making is not about changing their mind about what’s right for them or their family. It’s simply saying the government shouldn’t be making this decision.”

Later, she added, “So, as president of the United States, and, if I am elected as the first woman president of the United States, I will proudly sign back into law the protections of Roe v. Wade, which basically just says, it’s the person’s decision, not the government’s decision. That, in essence, is what’s behind my position.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett