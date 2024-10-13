Carville: Trump Will ‘Institute a Fascist Regime,’ He’s Mimicking Nazi Rallies

Democratic strategist James Carville said Sunday on MSNBC’s “Inside” that if elected, former President Donald Trump will “institute a fascist regime.”

Carville said, “Just from what we learned in the last 48 hours. We had General Flynn say that the gates of Hell are going to reign on Trump’s enemies when he wins. We had General Milley say that he is a fascist to his core. We heard Trump on Fox this morning say he’s going to use the military to round up his political enemies. Trump has announced that he will be giving a speech at Madison Square Garden on October 27. Please Google Madison Square Garden February 10, 1939, and see what happened there. They are telling you exactly what they are going to do. They are telling you we are going to institute a fascist regime.”

When asked about his previous comments about not scaring people, Carville said, “I did not realize he would actually go on television and say I’m going to use the military to round up my enemies. When I said that, General Flynn, is going to be very senior in this administration didn’t say that the gates of will reign on my political enemies. When I said that, I didn’t know that he was going to casual a rally at Madison Square Garden to mimic the Nazi rally of 10 February 1939.”