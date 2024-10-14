Dem Rep.: It’s ‘Bigoted’ to Point to Harris’ Support for Tax-Funded Sex Changes for Migrants, But It’s Also a Non-Issue

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) stated that the Trump campaign running ads pointing out that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris supported taxpayer-funded gender transition surgeries for people in immigration detention is using “bigoted ads and language and strategy” in an attempt to “demonize trans people or trans kids” but is also “trying to stir something out of nothing” and “pinning something on Democrats that people really aren’t talking about.”

Host Erin Burnett said, “I want to ask you one more thing before you go, Congressman, and this is about something our KFile had reported, that Harris had supported taxpayer-funded gender transition surgeries for detained migrants, and the Trump campaign has seized upon this, they’ve now just released another ad focused on that, and, in this particular ad, Congressman, they’re using criticism from the radio star, Charlamagne tha God, who is a Harris supporter.”

After playing the ad, Burnett then asked, “How big of a problem is this for Harris? … Do you think that this is a real problem for her or no?”

Frost responded, “I don’t really think so. We’ve seen Republicans, especially since the rise of Trump, try to use [these] kind of bigoted ads and language and strategy, try to demonize trans people or trans kids and pinning something on Democrats that people really aren’t talking about. When I knock doors, people ask me about housing costs, about the economy, about gun violence, and things like that. So, they’re really trying to stir something out of nothing and through this bigoted lens and it’s really disappointing. I’ve seen no evidence that these sort of attacks actually work.”

